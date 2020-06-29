Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, CDW

In early trading on Monday, shares of CDW topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, CDW has lost about 20.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 4.5%. DocuSign is showing a gain of 128.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 3.6%, and Fastenal, trading up 2.5% on the day.

