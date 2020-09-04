Nasdaq 100 Movers: DOCU, AVGO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Broadcom registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DocuSign, trading down 10.2%. DocuSign is showing a gain of 193.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 5.2%, and Copart, trading up 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.