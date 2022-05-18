In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 15.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 15.3%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale, trading down 8.5%, and NetEase, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, ROST

