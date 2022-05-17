In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 28.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 3.5%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 3.0%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, PDD

