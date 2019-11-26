Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, INTU

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intuit (INTU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Intuit registers a 34.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading down 16.1%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Analog Devices (ADI), trading down 2.4%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 1.5% on the day.

