Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, ADSK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk stopped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Autodesk registers a 37.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 2.2%. Dollar Tree is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 2.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 2.5% on the day.

