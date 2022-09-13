In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, NetEase, has lost about 13.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 7.1%. Datadog is lower by about 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 6.3%, and Activision Blizzard, trading down 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, NTES

