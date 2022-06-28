In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marriott International, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Marriott International has lost about 12.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 1.8%. Datadog is lower by about 42.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 1.5%, and Qualcomm, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, MAR

