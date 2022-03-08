In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Datadog, trading down 5.5%. Datadog is lower by about 31.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 5.3%, and Airbnb, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DDOG, DLTR

