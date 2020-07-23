Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, WDC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Western Digital has lost about 27.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems (CTXS), trading down 7.1%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 40.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology (ALGN), trading down 2.5%, and Cintas Corporation (CTAS), trading up 4.5% on the day.

