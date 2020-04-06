Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, ULTA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has lost about 28.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 2.4%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.0%, and Marriott International, trading up 14.3% on the day.

