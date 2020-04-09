Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, UAL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.3%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 62.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 1.9%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 29.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.6%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 15.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.