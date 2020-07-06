Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 212.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 0.3%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading up 0.1%, and Trip.com Group, trading up 7.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.