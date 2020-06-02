Markets
CTXS

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, NXPI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NXP Semiconductors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, NXP Semiconductors has lost about 19.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 2.1%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 29.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Facebook, trading down 1.5%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 2.4% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, NXPI
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, NXPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTXS NXPI FB DLTR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular