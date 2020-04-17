Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, GILD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 28.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 3.2%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 31.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 2.9%, and Expedia Group, trading up 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.