Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, EXPE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 40.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Citrix Systems, trading down 7.3%. Citrix Systems is showing a gain of 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xilinx, trading down 6.2%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

