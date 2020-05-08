Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings Inc has lost about 72.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 4.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 3.9%, and Lam Research, trading up 5.0% on the day.

