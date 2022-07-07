In early trading on Thursday, shares of Marvell Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Marvell Technology has lost about 47.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions is lower by about 24.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 1.2%, and Lam Research, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, MRVL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.