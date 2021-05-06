Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, FOXA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Fox registers a 30.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 9.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Moderna, trading down 8.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.