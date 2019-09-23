Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, LULU

In early trading on Monday, shares of lululemon athletica (LULU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, lululemon athletica registers a 60.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ctrip.com International (CTRP), trading down 2.5%. Ctrip.com International is showing a gain of 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), trading down 2.4%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 2.5% on the day.

