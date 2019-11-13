Markets
CTAS

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, EXPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 13.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cintas, trading down 3.6%. Cintas is showing a gain of 48.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Skyworks Solutions, trading down 2.7%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 1.3% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, EXPE
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, EXPE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTAS EXPE SWKS MELI

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular