Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 13.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cintas, trading down 3.6%. Cintas is showing a gain of 48.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Skyworks Solutions, trading down 2.7%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 1.3% on the day.

