Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 45.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CSX, trading down 1.9%. CSX is showing a gain of 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 1.8%, and Micron Technology, trading up 5.0% on the day.

