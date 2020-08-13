Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, ZM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 261.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 10.8%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.4%, and Autodesk, trading up 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.