Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, SNPS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Synopsys Inc has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 14.0%. Cisco Systems is lower by about 34.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 4.8%, and Datadog, trading up 7.3% on the day.

