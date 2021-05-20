Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSCO, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, NetEase, Inc registers a 22.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cisco Systems, trading down 2.8%. Cisco Systems is showing a gain of 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.0%, and JD.com, trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.