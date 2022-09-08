In early trading on Thursday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.8%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Copart (CPRT), trading down 5.1%. Copart is lower by about 25.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 4.2%, and Moderna (MRNA), trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CPRT, REGN

