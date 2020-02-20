Nasdaq 100 Movers: CPRT, LBTYA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Liberty Global has lost about 6.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Copart, trading down 8.0%. Copart is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Synopsys, trading down 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.