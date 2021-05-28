Nasdaq 100 Movers: COST, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 29.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Costco Wholesale, trading down 2.5%. Costco Wholesale is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW, trading down 1.3%, and Xilinx, trading up 3.5% on the day.

