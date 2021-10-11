Nasdaq 100 Movers: CMCSA, PDD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo Inc has lost about 44.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Comcast, trading down 2.4%. Comcast is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 0.9%, and Starbucks, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.