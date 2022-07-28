In early trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.2%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 52.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Comcast, trading down 9.6%. Comcast is lower by about 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Meta Platforms, trading down 7.8%, and Sirius XM Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CMCSA, CEG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.