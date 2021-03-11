Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, PDD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 10.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications, trading down 1.7%. Charter Communications is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 1.1%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 6.5% on the day.

