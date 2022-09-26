In early trading on Monday, shares of DocuSign (DOCU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 64.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Charter Communications (CHTR), trading down 1.9%. Charter Communications is lower by about 51.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 1.8%, and JD.com (JD), trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHTR, DOCU

