Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, WDC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 61.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Check Point Software Technologies, trading down 2.1%. Check Point Software Technologies, is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mylan, trading down 1.5%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.0% on the day.

