Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, JD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com (JD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, JD.com registers a 52.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), trading down 2.4%. Check Point Software Technologies is showing a gain of 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), trading down 2.2%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.