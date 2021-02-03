Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, GOOGL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Check Point Software Technologies, trading down 8.0%. Check Point Software Technologies, is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Electronic Arts, trading down 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

