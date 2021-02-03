Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, GOOGL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 18.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Check Point Software Technologies, trading down 8.0%. Check Point Software Technologies, is lower by about 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Electronic Arts, trading down 5.6%.

