Nasdaq 100 Movers: CERN, KHC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz Co registers a 3.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cerner, trading down 3.9%. Cerner is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 3.0%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 3.8% on the day.

