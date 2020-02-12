Nasdaq 100 Movers: CERN, CSGP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of CoStar Group, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, CoStar Group, registers a 19.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cerner, trading down 2.7%. Cerner is showing a gain of 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 1.8%, and Micron Technology, trading up 6.3% on the day.

