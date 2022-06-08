In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 7.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 4.3%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 51.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.8%, and Lucid Group, trading up 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, PDD

