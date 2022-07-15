In early trading on Friday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, eBay has lost about 35.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 6.6%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 4.1%, and Fortinet, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CEG, EBAY

