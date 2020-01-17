Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDW, QCOM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 6.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CDW Corp (CDW), trading down 5.0%. CDW Corp is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp (NTAP), trading down 4.1%, and Xilinx (XLNX), trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.