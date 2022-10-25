In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 2.6%. Cadence Design Systems is lower by about 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 1.8%, and Lucid Group, trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDNS, PDD

