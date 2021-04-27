Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDNS, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 75.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 9.1%. Cadence Design Systems is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk, trading down 4.2%, and Match Group, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.