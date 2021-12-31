Nasdaq 100 Movers: CDNS, LCID

In early trading on Friday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Lucid Group registers a 293.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Cadence Design Systems, trading down 1.6%. Cadence Design Systems is showing a gain of 35.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 1.5%, and Biogen, trading up 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.