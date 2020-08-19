Nasdaq 100 Movers: BMRN, NTAP

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetApp, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, NetApp, has lost about 32.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading down 31.2%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ross Stores, trading down 4.7%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.