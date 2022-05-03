In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 4.5%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.5%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, VRTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.