Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 3.4%. Booking Holdings is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 3.4%, and Idexx Laboratories, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.