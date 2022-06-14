In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 0.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 1.9%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 1.8%, and Baidu, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.