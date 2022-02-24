In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 40.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 10.4%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microchip Technology, trading down 4.8%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, MRNA

