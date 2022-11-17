In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 27.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings (BKNG), trading down 5.0%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 20.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk (SPLK), trading down 4.5%, and Pinduoduo (PDD), trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, CSCO

