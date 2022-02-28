In early trading on Monday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings has lost about 5.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Booking Holdings, trading down 3.5%. Booking Holdings is lower by about 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile US, trading down 2.8%, and Zscaler, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: BKNG, CRWD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.